Shannon Airport remains fully operational despite weather alert

A spokesperson for The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that a second aircraft has diverted to Shannon Airport this morning.

“FR 611 routing from Dublin to Kerry Airport diverted to Shannon and landed safely at 10:37am. Earlier this morning, a Norse Atlantic flight (UBT5876) routing Cancun to Manchester diverted to Shannon Airport. The aircraft, a Boeing 789, landed safely at 08:41am.

“Shannon Airport is fully operational with some flights experiencing delays. Intending passengers are advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information. Passengers travelling to Shannon Airport today are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to drive with extreme care.

“Our Shannon Airport Snow Ice team were on-site overnight working tirelessly to ensure that the airport runway and taxiways remained clear of snow and ice.

“The airport is fully operational with the early morning US flights from Boston and New York arriving on schedule. However, delays are expected to a number of flights over the course of the day and passengers are advised to contact their airlines for the latest flight information. The situation is being exacerbated by the temporary closures of some UK airports.

“Shannon Airport continues to be under a Status Orange snow-ice warning issued by Met Éireann, effective until Sunday evening. The latest weather update suggests we will receive 3cm of snow. Our Snow and Ice Management Team is fully prepared for this weather event.

“We are also talking with our colleagues in the Department of Transport Emergency Planning Grouping to ensure a coordinated response.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our priority at this time. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our passengers and encourage everyone to stay safe and plan their travel accordingly.

“Our team is continuing to monitor the situation as it progresses. Updates will be available on our social media.”