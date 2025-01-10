Russell believes United are going down the right Avenue

Having garnered two domestic league and cup doubles in the last three seasons, Avenue United’s inevitable burning ambition is to prove themselves on a bigger stage.

Not that they will be taking their eye off retaining their Clare crowns but garnering success at provincial or national level is a carrot too juicy for Manager David Russell and Co. To pass up, especially after coming up agonisingly short in last year’s Munster Junior Cup at the penultimate stage.

“It was very disappointing to lose to St Michael’s in last year’s semi-final.” Admits the Avenue stalwart both on and off the field. ‘I thought it was one of our better performances of the season in that game but perhaps Elias Kunz getting injured just before half-time was a monumental blow and it just changed the dynamic of the game. We were 1-0 at the time but he had to come off straight away but it immediately changed our…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.