Red warning in Clare from 10pm

The people of Clare are being asked to baton down the hatches today and tomorrow as Storm Darragh crosses the country. Clare is under a Red Warning for wind from 10pm tonight until 2am on Saturday morning.

During a Red Warning people are advised to avoid all travel.

Clare is currently under a Yellow warning, which came into effect at 10am this morning. This warning will be upgraded to Orange at 8pm on Friday evening while all warnings will come to an end at 10am on Saturday morning.

Storm Darragh is expected to bring very strong and gusty northwest winds. There may be fallen trees, damage to power lines and in coastal areas, wave overtopping.

During the Yellow and Orange warnings, road users should be aware of very difficult travelling conditions and damage to temporary structures. Clare road users are advised to exercise caution and check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.