Public warned to stay home as ’flu rages out of control

A dramatic fivefold increase in the number of influenza patients in the Mid-West is contributing to high levels of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where 122 patients were waiting for a bed on Monday.

Public Health HSE Mid West is appealing to people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell.

Since Sunday, December 29, at least 396 ’flu cases have been recorded in the Mid-West region, the highest weekly incidence this season.

