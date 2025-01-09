Car Tourismo Banner
1 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeNewsPublic warned to stay home as ’flu rages out of control

Public warned to stay home as ’flu rages out of control

A general view of University Hospital Limerick in Raheen. Photograph by John Kelly.
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher
Car Tourismo Banner

A dramatic fivefold increase in the number of influenza patients in the Mid-West is contributing to high levels of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where 122 patients were waiting for a bed on Monday.

Public Health HSE Mid West is appealing to people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell.

Since Sunday, December 29, at least 396 ’flu cases have been recorded in the Mid-West region, the highest weekly incidence this season.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Dan Danaher
Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!