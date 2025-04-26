Dog friendly… Dog tolerant?

My co-columnist Bev is still indisposed – get well soon Bev – so I thought I’d put paw to keyboard to talk about a pet subject of mine – if you’ll excuse the pun.

I want to talk about pet friendly restaurants and cafés and the lack of them. I thought by now that we’d have made more progress but not so. If anything, the situation is getting worse.

As you know, I’m a well travelled doggie and at many of the places I’ve visited, dogs are made welcome and are allowed into restaurants with a heart and a half.

Even hotels are getting in on the act, although some aren’t properly friendly at all, making us stay in kennels. I don’t want to stay in a kennel when there’s a nice, comfy room to sleep in.

It’s the same thing with restaurants. Dog tolerant eateries may have an outdoor terrace for us doggos, but what do you do in winter? The hoomans have to wrap up like Eskimos and their food gets cold. In the end it’s not worth the bother, particularly with these Northerly breezes that we’re experiencing now. It’s a long way from Summer yet.

Equally, there’s no point in a hotel allowing dogs to stay if they’re not going to be allowed to eat with their hoomans inside, even if only part of the restaurant is designated pet-friendly.

Dog friendly means that dogs are allowed inside, where we sit quietly under the table. My worst behaviour in a restaurant is the odd over-enthusiastic bark when I want a treat, but I’m quickly reminded of my manners. I’m not for one second suggesting that a badly behaved dog should be allowed in, but let’s be honest, in a lot of cases, we’re better behaved than the hoomans!

I’d really like if more restaurants adopted this more progressive policy of allowing dogs to dine indoors. All across the continent it’s the norm, so why should Ireland be different?

There are a few dog-friendly restaurants in Clare but there should be more and I’d like to start a campawaign today to improve the situation. Already, I know of Kenny’s in Lahinch, The Cheese Press, in Ennistymon, Monks in Ballyvaughan, Linnane’s in New Quay and The Good House in Inagh.

So here’s my challenge to you today. If you know of any other dog friendly restaurants, cafés, bars or hotels in Clare and surrounding counties, please let me know and I’ll publish a list.

Also, if anyone reading this runs a hospitality business, please consider making it more dog friendly. There’s a huge opportunity here and it will be good for business. You have a Daisy guarantee of that.

For this special project, I’ve finally been given my very own email address, so you can contact me by pawmail at daisymaygalvin@clarechampion.ie or slide into my DMs on Insta @daisymaygalvin.

I can’t wait to hear from you all. Let’s strike a blow for dogs everywhere and make Clare as dog-friendly as it can possibly be.

Luv Daisy.