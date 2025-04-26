Long, long way from Clare to here

Sixty five years ago, a youngster from Clare was making his way on the building sites in England. Calling himself Michael, exaggerating his age to get jobs, he was set to work one day with a slightly older English man.

The two fell into easy conversation, and before long the seeds of one of the great emigrant songs had been planted in the brain of Ralph McTell.

“I was a troubled teenager in the 1960s. I found the music of Woodie Guthrie and one of the things he said was to take pride in your work, whatever it is. I wanted to experience all different kinds of work and I finished up working on the buildings, which to me had this manly appeal,” he told The Clare Champion.

