Clare Champion Print Subscription
13 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsO’Flaherty releases debut album ‘Go dtí seo’

O’Flaherty releases debut album ‘Go dtí seo’

Emer O Flaherty. Photograph by John Kelly.
Andrew Hamilton
By Andrew Hamilton
Clare Champion Print Subscription

Ennis musician Emer O’Flaherty will release her debut album this Friday as part of the ‘Ceol sa Séipéal’ series of recitals at the Consairtín Festival in St Columba’s Church.

The album, titled ‘Go dtí seo’ was recorded live in Emer’s living room by Quentin Cooper and mastered by Jack Talty.

Emer is a bilingual singer, songwriter, composer and musician who has been performing for close on twenty years, but never recorded until now.

She has performed solo shows at Edinburgh and Prague Fringe Festivals, won numerous awards for both traditional and non-traditional singing at Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Andrew Hamilton
Deputy Editor | 065 686 4148 | andrewhamiltonwork@gmail.com

Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!