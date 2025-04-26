O’Flaherty releases debut album ‘Go dtí seo’

Ennis musician Emer O’Flaherty will release her debut album this Friday as part of the ‘Ceol sa Séipéal’ series of recitals at the Consairtín Festival in St Columba’s Church.

The album, titled ‘Go dtí seo’ was recorded live in Emer’s living room by Quentin Cooper and mastered by Jack Talty.

Emer is a bilingual singer, songwriter, composer and musician who has been performing for close on twenty years, but never recorded until now.

She has performed solo shows at Edinburgh and Prague Fringe Festivals, won numerous awards for both traditional and non-traditional singing at Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

