Ennis
HomeNewsPost-Christmas wedding bells ring for Ennis broadcaster

Post-Christmas wedding bells ring for Ennis broadcaster

Sharon Dolan D'Arcy
By Sharon Dolan D'Arcy
Ennis journalist and broadcaster, Colm Flynn has married his fiancée Paola Arriaza in his home town on Monday last. The Vatican correspondent for EWTN News, and his Salvadoran fiancée chose Colm’s home town as the place to celebrate their union.

Their romantic Christmas wedding took place at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul followed by an evening celebration held at the Old Ground Hotel.

The wedding ceremony was celebrated by Colm’s paternal uncle Fr James Flynn who is a Spiritan father who has spent much of this life as a missionary working in turbulent countries like Angola.

Sharon Dolan-Darcy
Sharon Dolan D'Arcy
Reporter | 065 686 4146 | sdolandarcy@gmail.com

Sharon Dolan D’Arcy covers West Clare news. After completing a masters in journalism at University of Galway, Sharon worked as a court reporter at the Sligo Weekender. She was also editor of the Athenry News and Views.

