Passengers to fly from Shannon on Friday urged to contact their airlines

A SPOKESPERSON for The Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that it is business as usual today at Shannon Airport on Thursday.

However, the airport team are preparing the airfield for the arrival of Storm Éowyn. According to the latest Met Éireann weather update, a status red weather warning will come into effect in County Clare from 3am on Friday until 11am..

“Storm Éowyn could lead to some flight disruption on Friday and we would advise passengers to contact their airlines directly for information on their flight. Our team will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and are engaging with the relevant authorities to ensure a coordinated response.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our passengers and encourage everyone to stay safe. Further updates will be posted on the airport’s social media channels throughout the storm event.”