O’Connell qualifies for Formula Woman Nations Cup Final in Dubai

Clare woman Laura O’Connell has qualified for the first-ever Formula Woman Nations Cup final taking place in Dubai, May 2025. An impressive top 20 finish at the recent qualifying rounds in Dubai guaranteed O’Connell a spot on the starting grid where she will compete as part of a fifty-strong field of racing drivers from across the globe.

The 25-year-old is one of only two Irish women set to compete at the prestigious event, joining Hanna Celsie.

Speaking on her qualification, Laura O’Connell said:

“I am absolutely over the moon to have qualified for the Formula Woman Nations Cup Festival. I had a good day at the track , but I believe that I have a lot more left in the tank for the big race in May 2025. It was fantastic to secure a top 20 finish, coming in 17th place from a field of 50 drivers, all of whom are hugely accomplished.”

Looking ahead to the finals in May, O’Connell said,

“The ambition is to secure a top ten spot but that is a huge challenge, and I will need to put in a significant amount of work in advance of that. The field is extremely tough and hugely competitive with many experienced drivers on the grid. In saying that I intend to give it my all and represent Ireland to the best of my abilities at the event.”

The Formula Woman Nations Cup Finals will broadcast to over 120 countries with an expected attendance of over 60,000. As part of a behind-the-scenes look at the first-ever group of racers in Formula Woman, renowned director Jessica Phillips has been following the drivers and filming a docuseries with O’Connell set to star along with her counterparts.

The objective of Formula Woman is to develop a pathway to progress female drivers to compete regularly in all forms of motorsports all the way up to Formula One.