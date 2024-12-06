National title for Killaloe artist

A Killaloe artist has scooped €15,000 in cash and a €5,000 commission after winning the National Gallery of Ireland’s AIB Portrait Prize.

Amanda Dunsmore’s work, a filmed video portrait titled ‘Lydia,’ Dr Lydia Foy, was revealed as the winning portrait this evening during a prize-giving ceremony at the Gallery.

Along with a €15,000 prize, Ms Dunsmore will also receive a €5,000 commission to create a new work for the National Portrait Collection.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available Here