Murphy’s law

Lahinch publican, Paddy Murphy (Ind), has put himself forward as a candidate in the upcoming general election, claiming that Clare has been left behind.

Originally from Tulla, Mr Murphy has become synonymous with North Clare in recent decades having managed a number of local public houses in the village.

“I am standing for election because I believe that the political establishment in Ireland are promoting an implementing a national agenda in the country which has led to the erosion of basic services and that has had a direct impact on the quality of life of the people of Clare,” he said.

“I am speaking about policies in relation to health, immigration and tourism, law and order, public transport and housing. I believe that we are being discriminated against in this county and the people of Clare deserve better.”

Mr Murphy has a long history in the tourism and hospitality sector in Clare and is currently the manager of the Nineteenth Bar in Lahinch.

“I would be focussed on the tourism sector, very much so. Government policy has led to over 30% of our bedroom stock in hotels being allocated to direct provision and asylum seekers. This has had a massive effect on tourism,” he said.

“We are a tourism county at the end of the day, farming and tourism. We have seen that because we have no accommodation, there has been an escalation in the coach business bringing tourists from Dublin, which has gone to crazy levels.

“I couldn’t tell you the last time I heard the Wild Atlantic Way mentioned.”

Aside from tourism and immigration policy, Mr Murphy also believes that change is needed in health and policing.

“We are the only county in Munster with no A&E. We have the second lowest number of GPs per head of population in the country. We have no cancer services, we are depending on charities like the West Clare Cancer Centre and Sláinte an Chlair to provide support and services to our most vulnerable,” he said.

“Law and order is also a big issue for me. It is well publicised that there is a depletion of garda numbers in the county and our ordinary rank and file gardaí are under awful pressure, I want to remind people of the community garda service that was to the fore during covid. That was an important service for our most vulnerable, our elderly. That service is now non-existent in West Clare and East Clare. I don’t think that is acceptable.”

Mr Murphy is now the 19th declared candidate in Clare.