Mud really matters at Hastings

Owen Ryan
By Owen Ryan

THE campaign to rebuild Hastings’ Farmhouse in Shannon has been given a boost through a series of successful workshops by renowned heritage conservation engineer, Chris Southgate.
The Tullyvarraga farmhouse, home to the Hastings family from the 1840s to the late 1960s, was made famous during the War of Independence when it hosted Brigadier General Cuthbert Lucas who had been captured by the IRA.
The Hasting’s house was vandalised in the 1970s shortly after the death of John Hastings and its thatched roof set on fire.

Owen Ryan

Owen Ryan has been a journalist with the Clare Champion since 2007, having previously worked with a number of other publications in Limerick, Cork and Galway. His first book will be published in December 2024.

