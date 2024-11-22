Mud really matters at Hastings

THE campaign to rebuild Hastings’ Farmhouse in Shannon has been given a boost through a series of successful workshops by renowned heritage conservation engineer, Chris Southgate.

The Tullyvarraga farmhouse, home to the Hastings family from the 1840s to the late 1960s, was made famous during the War of Independence when it hosted Brigadier General Cuthbert Lucas who had been captured by the IRA.

The Hasting’s house was vandalised in the 1970s shortly after the death of John Hastings and its thatched roof set on fire.

