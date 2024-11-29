Michelle eager for another Powell play after long absence

Michelle Powell is just off the back of her most successful year in camogie when winning an All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship with Clare before her club Truagh-Clonlara subsequently made a dramatic and historic county senior breakthrough to capture their first ever McMahon Cup.

Unfortunately she didn’t puck one ball in either championship triumph as an ACL injury suffered in the final warm-up match for the Banner’s All-Ireland campaign in April 2023 ensured that the full-back was heartbreakingly sidelined for those momentous triumphs.

However, Powell is not only back to her best after a 15 month absence that included a stress fracture on her other leg but she’s now on the brink of surpassing last year’s feat and making 2024 her most lucrative playing season after Truagh retained their county title, blazed a new trail in Munster and are now just 60 minutes away from contesting an All-Ireland Senior Club Final in Croke Park.

“It has definitely been said that I won more medals at number 28 than I ever did at number 3.” Laughs Michelle who won…