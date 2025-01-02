Main personal finance considerations to start the new year for Irish people

As we step into a new year, it’s the perfect time to take stock of our personal finances. Whether you’re in your 30s, 40s, or 50s, starting the year with a solid financial plan can help you achieve your goals, manage your money more effectively, and set yourself up for long-term financial success. For Irish people, there are specific financial considerations to focus on as you navigate the challenges and opportunities of the year ahead. From budgeting and saving to investments and tax planning, here are some key personal finance considerations to start the new year strong.

1. Review Your Budget and Track Your Spending

A new year is a great time to assess your budget and make adjustments where necessary. Often, as our lives evolve, our spending habits change, and it’s important to ensure that your budget reflects your current situation and financial goals.

• Track Your Spending: Start by reviewing your spending from the previous year. Identify areas where you might have overspent, or where you can cut back. Are there any subscriptions or services you no longer need? Is there room to reduce discretionary spending, such as dining out or entertainment? Small changes can make a big difference in the long run.

• Set Financial Goals: It’s helpful to establish clear financial goals for the year. Whether it’s paying off debt, saving for a holiday, or building up your emergency fund, setting concrete, measurable goals will give you direction. Break down your goals into monthly or quarterly targets, so you can keep track of your progress.

• Emergency Fund: One of the most crucial elements of your budget is ensuring you have an emergency fund. Ideally, this should cover three to six months of living expenses. If you don’t have one yet, consider setting aside a portion of your income each month until you reach your target amount.

2. Maximise Your Savings and Investments

As the year begins, it’s important to review your savings and investments to make sure you’re on track for your financial future.

• Savings Accounts: If you’re not already maximizing your savings, consider moving your money into an account that offers higher interest rates. The interest rate environment in Ireland has been shifting, so shop around for savings accounts that offer better returns than your current one.

• Consider Tax-Free Savings Options: The Irish Government’s Special Savings Incentive Accounts (SSIA) and Post Office Savings Bonds are great tools for boosting savings with tax incentives. Another option to consider is the Investment Savings Accounts (ISAs) if available. These tax-efficient accounts allow you to earn interest and returns without paying tax on the profits, making them an ideal vehicle for long-term savings.

• Investing for the Future: If you want to grow your wealth beyond savings accounts, consider building a diversified investment portfolio. This could include Irish and international stocks, bonds, property, or even private equity funds. Keep in mind that investing involves risk, so be sure to review your risk tolerance and long-term goals before jumping into new investment opportunities.

• Pensions and Retirement Savings: If you have a pension plan or are saving for retirement, ensure that you’re contributing enough. In Ireland, pension contributions are tax-deductible, meaning you can lower your taxable income by making regular contributions. If you haven’t done so already, it’s a good time to look into your pension options, whether through your employer, a personal pension plan, or a PRSA (Personal Retirement Savings Account). The earlier you start, the more time your money has to grow.

3. Re-evaluate Debt Management and Pay Off High-Interest Debt

Starting the new year with a clean financial slate can be empowering, and a big part of this involves getting your debt under control. Whether it’s credit card debt, loans, or a mortgage, paying down debt should be a priority.

• Focus on High-Interest Debt: Start by tackling high-interest debt first. Credit cards typically carry high interest rates, and the longer you take to pay them off, the more you’ll be paying in interest. Set a target date for paying off your credit card debt, and make sure to pay more than the minimum required amount each month.

• Consider Consolidation: If you have multiple debts, consolidating them into a single loan with a lower interest rate can help you pay down the total debt more efficiently. Many Irish banks offer consolidation loans, which may help you manage your debt more easily and reduce the overall interest you’re paying.

• Review Your Mortgage: For homeowners, the new year is a good time to review your mortgage arrangements. Check if you’re on the best possible deal. If interest rates have fallen, you may be able to switch to a more competitive rate or explore remortgaging options. Paying down your mortgage more quickly can also be an effective strategy if you’re looking to reduce long-term debt.

• Get help if you need help. www.mabs.ie MABS is the Irish money advice service supporting people with money advice, budgeting, and problem debt for 30 years

4. Tax Planning and Adjustments

The start of the year offers an opportunity to plan for taxes, an often-overlooked aspect of personal finance. In Ireland, understanding the tax system can help you maximize your income and avoid unnecessary tax burdens.

• Tax Relief on Pension Contributions: If you’re contributing to a pension, remember that you can avail of tax relief on your contributions. For the self-employed or those with personal pension plans, this could be a valuable tax break. Check the contribution limits and make sure you’re taking full advantage of this benefit.

• Review Tax Credits and Allowances: Irish tax credits can significantly reduce the amount of tax you owe, so make sure you’re claiming all the ones you’re entitled to. For instance, tax credits for married couples, single parents, or those with disabilities could apply to you. Also, if you’re a PAYE worker, it’s worth reviewing your Tax Credit Certificate to ensure that it’s up to date and reflects any changes in your circumstances.

• Capital Gains Tax (CGT) and Investments: If you’re planning on selling investments, be aware of the capital gains tax rules. In Ireland, the first €1,270 of capital gains are exempt, but anything above that amount is taxed at 33%. Consider your tax strategy before selling assets to minimize CGT exposure.

5. Review Your Insurance and Protection Plans

The beginning of the year is also a great time to review your insurance policies to ensure that you and your family are adequately covered.

• Health Insurance: With healthcare costs rising, having a good health insurance plan can offer peace of mind. In Ireland, private health insurance is popular for those seeking quicker access to healthcare services. Consider reviewing your policy to ensure that it covers all your needs, especially as you age. You may also want to shop around for a better deal if your premiums have increased.

• Life and Income Protection Insurance: If you haven’t already, consider life insurance or income protection policies. Life insurance provides financial security to your dependents if something happens to you, while income protection ensures you have an income stream in case of illness or injury. As you age, these policies may become more expensive, so starting sooner can lock in lower premiums.

6. Estate Planning and Will Review

As you plan for the year ahead, it’s also a good idea to review your estate planning. Ensuring that your affairs are in order can help prevent future stress for your loved ones.

• Update Your Will: If you haven’t already, make sure you have a valid will that outlines how your assets should be distributed after you pass. If you already have a will, review it to ensure that it reflects any major life changes such as marriage, divorce, or the birth of children.

• Set Up a Power of Attorney: It’s also wise to set up a Power of Attorney to designate someone to make financial or health decisions on your behalf in case you become unable to do so yourself.

Conclusion

Starting the new year with a solid personal finance plan is one of the best ways to set yourself up for success in the months ahead. Whether it’s revising your budget, maximizing savings, managing debt, planning for taxes, or reviewing insurance policies, each of these steps can improve your financial situation and help you achieve your long-term goals. By focusing on these key financial considerations, you’ll be well on your way to a financially secure and fulfilling year ahead.

Talk to us at Carey Corbett Financial Solutions for an expert, discrete advice. Tel: 065 689 3540