Kilkenny group enters partnership with Cliffs of Moher, Bunratty and Vandeleur

The Kilkenny Group has been appointed as the new retail operator at the Cliffs of Moher Experience, Bunratty Castle And Folk Park And Vandeleur Walled Garden.

These three sites welcome over 1.7 million local and international visitors annually and include some of Ireland’s most iconic visitor attractions.

This partnership merges The Kilkenny Group’s dedication to championing Irish design and craftsmanship with the rich historical and cultural heritage of these iconic County Clare sites.

In a statement this morning, the Kilkenny Group that that the collaboration “promises to enhance the visitor experience and promote local and Irish design” at the three sites.

To support this new venture, 35 new employees have joined the Kilkenny Design team, bringing the total number of Kilkenny Design employees to two hundred and fifty.

“We are very excited about the opportunities this partnership presents. It is a testament to our commitment to supporting local based enterprises and showcasing the best of Irish design and heritage and we are delighted to welcome the Clare retail colleagues into our team,” said Evelyn Moynihan, CEO of Kilkenny Design.

“We have long admired the retail experiences built up over time at the Cliffs of Moher and Bunratty Castle and folk park and believe we can learn a lot from our new retail colleagues and their expertise.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council said he was delighted to appoint The Kilkenny Group as the retail operator at Cliffs of Moher Experience, Bunratty Castle and Folk Park and Vandeleur Walled Garden.

“County Clare is home to some of the country’s most talented artisan and craft producers and local employment is supported through the sale of crafts on the retail shelves at Clare County Council tourism sites,” he said.

“Growing, enhancing and developing the range of local retail products at our tourism sites is central to the retail operations at our portfolio of visitor attractions. Utilising the Kilkenny Group’s 60 years of trading experience will continue the practice of providing an important showcase for local suppliers.”