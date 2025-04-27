Dublin ED a ‘kick in the teeth’

Government approval for a new €103million upgrade of the Emergency Department in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital has been condemned by local lobby group as a “kick in the teeth” for Clare patients on trolleys in the chronically overcrowded University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Hilary Tonge of the Mid-West Hospital Campaign voiced this criticism after it emerged the INMO’s Trolley watch recorded there were seven and a half times more patients on trolleys in UHL compared to Beaumont Hospital during a 20-day period last month.

The nursing union reported there were 1,824 patients on trolleys in UHL and 241 in Beaumont over a three-week timeframe in March.

Ms Tonge said she couldn’t understand how a new ED for Beaumont Hospital was included in the HSE’s Capital Plan while former Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had to set up a HIQA review to establish whether there is a need for a second ED in the Mid-West, despite a 16-year campaign to secure a new ED in Clare.

“The fact this may have been done behind closed doors is even worse. We had to go through so many HIQA reports and reviews and now we have this happening. It is hard to fathom how a new ED is approved for Beaumont when everyone can see what is going on in the Mid-West. It is a crazy decision,” she said.

“A new ED in Clare should be prioritised ahead of a new one in Beaumont. Clare people are waiting for 16 years without an ED. It is a long time to wait with report after report telling us the current situation is not working. People are dying on trollies. Clare people looking at this decision feel this is a really strange decision.

“Where are the reports to say there is a trolley crisis in Beaumont?

“Beaumount is close to several hospitals. Clare people are not living close to one ED.

“Marie McMahon has pointed out the roads in North Clare are not good for patients who need to be transported to University Hospital Galway.”

Ms Tonge has asked Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill (FG) to explain how a new ED has been prioritised for Beaumont, which doesn’t have a trolley crisis like UHL or a HIQA review recommending a new ED.

She said Clare deputies should also be asking the Health Minister a series of questions about this decision as it makes no sense to Clare people.

Describing this decision as “frustrating”, Deputy Cathal Crowe (FF) said that any public money on providing a new ED acute facility should be spent in the Mid-West region considering the overwhelming evidence for this health investment.

“The need for a significant upgrade in health infrastructure in the Mid-West is underwritten by the loss of so many lives. No HIQA report can quantify how devastating this has been for families,” he said.

“If public money is being spent, the number one priority for the Government and the HSE is the Mid-West region. I note that Beaumont Hospital already has an ED, one of about eight in the greater Dublin area.

“Based on reports, I understand the new ED will replace the existing department. I don’t know what condition the existing ED in Beaumont is in. Regardless of its current condition, which may need an upgrade, the shortage of emergency care in the Mid-West needs to be fixed first,” he said.

Deputy Crowe said the current review of emergency care in the Mid-West being conducted by HIQA should have been concluded last Autumn.

During the public consultation process, Deputy Crowe criticised the fact that he couldn’t view other submissions and has asked HIQA and the HSE to make them publicly available.

There were 103 patients on trolleys in UHL on Wednesday.