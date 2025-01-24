Hurling stars to bring hope to mental health conference

A MENTAL health conference is being held at the Hope Cafe in Smithstown on March 21, from 9.30am until 5pm.

Local man Pat Barry and Limerick based Dr Mary Honan are organising it.

“It’s called Airmid Mental Health and Wellbeing Conference. Airmid is the Irish mythological Goddess of mental health and wellbeing,” said Dr Honan.

“It is being launched by Timmy Dooley. We have speakers roughly every 30 minutes roughly.

“There are speakers from Pieta, Suicide Bereavement, Grow Mental Health, Limerick Mental Health.

