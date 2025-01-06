HSE issues health advice for managing cold snap

Clare people have been urged to keep warm, eat well and avoid unnecessary travel, over the coming days by the HSE Mid West.

The organisation has also asked people to check in on older relatives and neighbours, ensure supplies of medicines and foods visit the region’s injury units in Ennis to treat injuries from slips and falls.

Cold weather can be harder on older people and on other vulnerable members of the community and relatives and neighbours are encouraged to check in on them – in person or over the phone – over the coming days, said a HSE spokesperson.

Older persons can prepare for bad weather by making sure you have extra food in the house, staying in touch with family and friends, dressing in layers as a few light layers will keep you warmer than one heavy layer and taking hot drinks during the day and eating at least one hot meal a day to help you stay warm.

“We are urging members of the public to check in on their older neighbours and other vulnerable members of the community and in particular on those living alone,” said Maria Bridgeman of the HSE.

“This is especially important in more remote areas as the snow and ice we are expecting will make for hazardous travel conditions. We in the HSE Mid West will make every effort to ensure we continue to provide as full a service as possible, in terms of home supports, public health nursing and other community services, during this period of cold weather.”

Injury Units treat broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns. They are open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week. The Ennis clinic can be contacted on 065 686 3121 and is located at V95 HN29.