Hazel Park is coming home

IN a few weeks, lots of people will come home to Clare for Christmas, but Shannon’s Hazel Park is a little bit ahead of them, and she’ll be staying a bit longer. While she’s home for Christmas she is also back here to work, as she will be starring in the Lime Tree’s Christmas panto, Rapunzel.

Hazel graduated from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick four years ago. Afterwards she moved to London to pursue a career in musical theatre, going to Mountview, one of the UK’s leading drama schools initially.

London is still home for the talented Shannon woman, who attended Spotlight Stage School, the Limerick School of Classical Ballet and Eclipse Stage School from an early age before later going on to play various roles with Shannon Musical Society, MUSE Productions and Ennis Musical Society.