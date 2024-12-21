Forging the next musical generation

THE benefits of a new free weekly music programme for teenagers has been highlighted by two local teachers.

Music Generation Clare has started their weekly East Clare Creative Hub programme in Killaloe/Ballina Community and Family Resource Centre.

The Creative Hub is a learner-led weekly programme encompassing all aspects of music production from creating a band, to writing music, performing, and running and advertising shows.

The 25-week programme is free and open to participants aged 10 to 18 years from all musical backgrounds who already have some musical proficiency, with MGCE educators offering guidance not tuition and encouragement during the creative process.

Méabh Holland and Fiana Nì Chonaill are two of the Music Generation teachers, who are delivering the East Clare Creative Hub programme in Killaloe from 10am to 12pm on Saturdays.

