Ennistymon set to celebrate Lá Fhéile Bríde this holiday weekend

Brigid and the Celtic season of Imbolg will be celebrated this holiday weekend when the town of Ennistymon will come alive with a vibrant festival celebrating Ireland’s matron saint and Lá Fhéile Bríde (St Brigid’s Day) as well as the ancient Celtic festival of Imbolg.

A group of people living in and around the north Clare town have come together to create the Ennistymon Hosts Community Festival, offering an exciting programme of events to celebrate Imbolg which marks the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, and of course Brigid. This unique event brings together Irish tradition, folklore, and creativity in a series of workshops, talks, music, and parades. The festival features a rich programme of events to engage and inspire.

“People are invited to join the celebrations and the festival provides an opportunity to embrace the spirit of Brigid – a figure of transformation, creativity, and healing – while marking Imbolg, the ancient seasonal celebration of renewal and growth. From nature walks to stories, craft workshops, and music, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said event organiser, Aoibheann Boyle.

The festival will open on Friday, January 31, from 8pm to 9pm with a fireside chat on Brigid’s Eve traditions with Dáire Spillane and Tom Barry, and an introduction to the Brideóg custom at Pot Duggan’s.

On Saturday, February 1 from 10am to 11am there will be a guided nettles walk and talk through the glen with foraging and biodiversity expert Oonagh O’Dwyer, renowned storyteller Aindiras De Staic and herbalist Tara Roche. They will be meeting at The Falls carpark at 9.45am and setting off into the woodland walk from 10am. And there will be traditional Brigid’s Cross workshops ongoing throughout the day at Stack’s Corner from 11am.

Next from 12.30pm to 2pm, an Imbolg and Brigid’s Zine has been designed and curated by local artist, Josie O’Connor as part of the festival celebration which features a group of local creatives. The zine will be launched at the Salmon Bookshop and will follow a talk on local Brigid history, St. Brigid’s Well, and Brigid’s significance as both goddess and saint. The talk will feature speakers including archaeologist and guide Martina McCarthy, eco-poet Grace Wells, and historian Martin Barry. This will be concluded with a live music performance by local fiddle player Trish O’Dea.

Later on that afternoon, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, in preparation for the parade, a creative dress-up workshop led by performing artists Áine O’Brien, Gilly Kelly Dunne, and Róisín Lennon at the Ennistymon Community Centre. All ages are welcomed. Finally, at 5pm the festival will draw to a close with a magical night-light procession from the Community Centre to Market Square, culminating in song-sharing and an exciting and expressive silent disco led by ‘Hush Disco’.

Events are free, with some events accepting cash donations. People are encouraged to bring family, friends, and night lights along to join this community event honouring Ireland’s traditions, creativity, and natural beauty. For more details, contact feilebrigid@gmail.com