Ennis to sparkle with Christmas magic

THE magic of Christmas is set to sparkle in Ennis this festive season with a host of events planned, kicking off with the turning on of the town’s Christmas lights this Thursday at 5pm in the Abbey Street Carpark.

And The Clare Champion is helping to bring some festive cheer to the town with a return of the popular Christmas window display competition in collaboration with Clare County Council.

The competition is aimed at creating a vibrant festive atmosphere and enhancing community spirit in the town during the festive period. Ennis businesses are being urged to get involved in transforming their window displays under the competition’s theme of ‘The Magic of Christmas’.

Clare Champion managing director John Galvin said, “The Clare Champion were delighted to be approached by Clare County Council to revive our Christmas Window Display Competition this year.

“The public realm works are being suspended for the Christmas period so it made sense to try to bring some Christmas spirit to the town.”

The competition is open to all Ennis businesses and windows must be dressed by December 3, with judging taking place in the days afterwards. The winning entries will be announced in The Clare Champion of December 20.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE