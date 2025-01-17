Elegant afternoon for astro pitch

Ticket sales are brisk for what is being described as an “elegant” afternoon for East Clare women in support of Scariff Community College’s Astro Development.

Nourish and Flourish will take place at the Lakeside Hotel in Killaloe, on February 1.

Numbers are strictly limited so the organisers are advising people to book their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. More than half of the 190 tickets were sold earlier this week.

