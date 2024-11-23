Eilís looking for intangible places where the holistic and scientific meet

After being stung by two Lion’s Mane jellyfish while swimming at Gleninagh in North Clare five years ago, something very tangible changed within Eilís Haden-Storrie.

Gradually, over a number of hours, the Ballyvaughan woman went in a slow anaphylactic shock, until eventually she couldn’t breathe.

Luckily she received emergency medical attention and seemed to be making a full recovery, until something altogether more sinister began to emerge.

Over time, a mysterious autoimmune condition which had been triggered by the anaphylactic shock slowly began to take control of her body.

