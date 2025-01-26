Ei Electronics CEO to step down at the end of March

ON Wednesday Ei Electronics announced that its founder and long-serving CEO Mick Guinee will step down on March 31.

He will remain as chairman of its board and will be actively involved in the future strategic direction of Ei.

Originally appointed as Managing Director of the GE owned EI Company in April 1983, Mr Guinee led a Management Buyout and established Ei Electronics, as a fully owned Irish Company in March 1988.

Under his leadership the company was extraordinarily successful, delivering top fire and home life safety products. Its worldwide sales exceed €420 million per annum, while it employs 1250 people, of which 1,000 are in Shannon. There are subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, France, America and Australia.

While it became a major international company, it always retained manufacturing at its Shannon premises. The company has also been extremely generous in its support of local schools and community groups.

Reflecting on his time as CEO, Mr Guinee stated, “I am proud of my role in establishing and growing such a successful Irish company. It has been an honour and privilege to lead a dedicated and skilled team of people. There were many challenges along the way, but we had the grit, the vision and above all the skilled workforce to succeed.

“At the heart of our success has been our commitment to our core values of quality, integrity and respect. And in addition to the jobs, we have benefitted the community by supporting educational, sporting, cultural and charitable activities. Above all, It is very rewarding to be manufacturing life-safety products which have safeguarded lives in millions of homes, world-wide.”

Ei Electronics non-executive Director, Con Quigley said, “Mick’s contribution to Ei Electronics and Irish Industry cannot be overstated. His vision, leadership and tireless dedication have made Ei a global success. And in his continuing capacity as Board Chairman, the company will continue to benefit from his strategic leadership.”

The company says that it will shortly announce Mr Guinee’s successor.