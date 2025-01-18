Éamon de Valera’s women

De Valera san Fhásach is a new cutting-edge historical documentary series that presents the vital story of Éamon de Valera’s wilderness years from 1924 to 1926 when he was imprisoned, in poor mental health and stripped of his political power.

It’s the story of the radical, revolutionary women activists who supported him during this difficult time. These women had been involved in the 1916 Rising and the War of Independence.

Among them were Countess Markiewicz who fought in 1916, Mary MacSwiney, sister of Terence MacSwiney who died on hunger strike in 1919 and Kathleen Clarke, wife of the executed 1916 leader, Tom Clarke.

