Drugs seized at Shannon Airport

Over recent days, as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers have seized approximately 4.7 kgs of herbal cannabis and 350 grammes of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of €120,000, at Shannon Airport.

The illicit drugs were discovered in parcels originating from the USA, South Africa and Europe, and were destined for addresses in the Mid-West.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.