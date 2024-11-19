Drugs seized at Shannon Airport

Over recent days, as a result of risk profiling, Revenue officers have seized approximately 4.7 kgs of herbal cannabis and 350 grammes of cocaine, with a combined estimated value of €120,000, at Shannon Airport.
The illicit drugs were discovered in parcels originating from the USA, South Africa and Europe, and were destined for addresses in the Mid-West.
Investigations are ongoing.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.
Owen Ryan has been a journalist with the Clare Champion since 2007, having previously worked with a number of other publications in Limerick, Cork and Galway. His first book will be published in December 2024.