Councillors call for some TLC for Ennis market

A TASK force is needed to “try and put the pizazz back” into Ennis’ market area a meeting of councillors has been told. Efforts are being made to breathe new life into Ennis’ Market carpark building with the council confirming it is to seek expressions of interest from various groups with a view to hosting different events there.

The Ennis Municipal District has been called on by Councillor Tom O’Callaghan to “focus all efforts in rejuvenating the Ennis Market area” in light of the recent closure of the post office.

While Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle proposed a task force be put in place saying, “We need to put our heads together and try and put the pizazz back into the market, whatever it is we need to do it but it can’t continue to decline the way it has”.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Ennis Municipal District, Sean Lenihan, Senior Engineer, described the closure of the market area’s post office as “disappointing” adding the council executive “will assist where possible in doing what we can to support existing businesses in the area and indeed, make every effort to attract new business and footfall into the area”.

He said a “significant opportunity” exists for a potential repurposing or enhancing of the use of the Market Carpark Building.

He confirmed, “We will shortly be seeking expressions of interest from craft, farmer, antique or artisan market traders, community or music groups interested in holding cultural events, business entrepreneurs with proposals that may be interested in using the facilities there.

“A recent example in October was when we hosted a very successful Blacksmith and Craft Festival with further events planned for 2025.”

Councillor O’Callaghan stressed the importance of the market area to the town centre saying, “The local market plays a significant role in driving the economic engine of a town”.

He added, “A re-energised market could be a vibrant location for our tourists and locals to experience local culture, rediscover lost traditions and re-engage with the town centre. The old town centre has the potential to stimulate economic activity and foster rejuvenation of Ennis town.”

He continued, “We need to put good money into good areas and this is one of those areas” saying the council should “pull back” on Ennis 2040 Abbey Street plans “and focus on what we have.”

Councillor Pat Daly lamented the closure of the post office and other businesses in the market area saying, “it’s a decaying area”.

“There is no doubt the market needs a huge lift. There are very successful pubs and restaurants in the area and a push is needed for more business to go in there”. He noted that Pat McDonagh has proposals for a commercial space currently under consideration by the planning authority saying if it goes ahead “that should be a good boost”.

Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua said while it is “sad” many market traders moved out to Roslevan, “they’re not the only market traders” welcoming efforts to attract different people to utilise the market building.

Councillor Guilfoyle recalled the market in his youth was “a very vibrant, thriving place” but it has “gone backwards” with a number of closures in recent times. He suggested the council put together a think tank in the new year.

Councillor Mary Howard welcomed the vision for the market, saying, “We need to put our thinking caps on, what can we do to make Ennis a great town again? I grew up here, born bred and buttered here.

“I’m proud of my town, and I want to see the Ennis that we had in the past. Is it a matter that we start considering a bid for the Fleadh Cheoil again because that really lifted our spirits for the two years that we had it. I think we need to start thinking big, we need to start thinking together and working together.”

In his response to the motion Mr Lenihan, Senior Engineer outlined some of the recent measures the local authority have been involved in to support local businesses.

These include a print media and radio campaign to shop local, assisting Businesses in the Increased Cost of Business scheme, the issuing of Section 254 licences for outside dining and making the necessary plans for new and improved festive lighting and decorations for the Christmas period, as well as bringing back the Window Display competition to enhance the shoppers experience over the Christmas period.

“Moreover, our colleagues in the Economic Development Section are working to support businesses and follow up on vacant and derelict buildings with the hope of bringing them back into productive use. One such example is the former Casey Fabric Shop which has been closed for many years.

“It is currently within the Planning system and subject to approval, will see it refurbished into a mix of retail and residential.

“Additional support measures carried out in recent times include the installation of a pedestrian crossing and pavement overlay at the bottom of Summerhill making it safer and more convenient for shoppers and walkers to cross the road and the planting to the roundabout area at the base of the monument. Other improvements may emerge from the Area Based Transport Assessment (ABTA) currently being developed for Ennis.

He concluded by saying the council members and public’s assistance “with any ideas or suggestions for what we may be able to do is as always greatly welcome”.