Council close off road at Cappa

IN the aftermath of last night’s storm, part of the sea wall has collapsed in Cappa, Kilrush today and this afternoon West Clare Municipal District crew have closed off a short section of the road for safety.

Meanwhile the Council’s helpline can be contacted on 065 6846359/065 6846414/065 6846386.

Storm 24-1-25





Also this afternoon Mark Cullen, Chief Inspector with the HSA, urged people not to use chainsaws without appropriate training. “If you don’t have the proper training or equipment to safely use a chainsaw, don’t take the risk and instead engage with emergency and professional services. Farmers in particular may be tempted to deal with fallen trees on their land or on adjoining roads. Personal safety must be the main priority and I strongly urge only those with the necessary skills to undertake work with chainsaws”.

The HSA also urged people not to attempt to clear fallen trees entangled with power lines. It said to assume all cables are live and if one comes across a fallen one to make a report to ESB Networks on 1800 372999.

Also Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary, has confirmed that the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme will be available to provide support to those living in properties directly affected Storm Éowyn.

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme prevents hardship by providing income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.

In dealing with emergency events the department generally adopts a three-stage approach as follows:

Stage 1 provides emergency support payments for food, clothing and personal items in the immediate aftermath of the event

Stage 2 involves the replacement of white goods, basic furniture items and other essential household items

Stage 3 is to identify what longer term financial support is required, including plastering, dry-lining, relaying of floors, electrical re-wiring and painting

If any homeowner affected by severe weather needs to access these supports, our emergency Community Welfare Service contact details are available here: gov.ie – Customer Notices (www.gov.ie).