Claus is making art in the fast lane

A Scariff-based former Formula One media professional, who left the fast lane of promoting the fastest most expensive motor racing cars in the world, has teamed up with a former Cork fisherman and artist for a new exhibition.

The photographer and Kinvara-based painter have joined forces to be showcase their artwork for the fourth time in a new exhibition in the gallery of the Edna O’Brien Library in Scariff from until January 29.

The duo have lived by the maxim of never exhibiting the same photograph or painting in the same place twice.

Clare Arts Office is hosting the “CON_FUSION” art exhibition by Claus-Eckhard Kraemer and Pat O’Connor.

Mr Kraemer is a digital artist who trained as a journalist and photographer. The 72 year-old studied at Trier University, Germany, and was editor of multiple news outlets.

