Clarecastle trainer basking in bumper Christmas victory

Horses don’t know what price they are is a well-worn cliche in racing circles. Cliche or not it certainly was the case in Leopardstown last week where Jeannot Lapin – trained by Clarecastle native Gearoid O’Loughlin – won the Beginners’ Chase at the massive odds of 150/1.

Having his first start for Wexford-based O’Loughlin. Jeannot Lapin – who ran three times in point-to-points for Tipperary handler Sam Curling – proved a sensation as he lowered the colours of some better-fancied rivals. Ricky Doyle rode a good race on the shock winner, bringing the Dominic Jones-owned five-year-old through to take up the running between the final two fences.

A massive horse, Doyle’s mount sailed out over the last and stayed on strongly to beat What’s Up Darling by a comfortable two-and-a-half-lengths.

O’Loughlin – who is currently based in County Wexford having worked a lot of top yards before setting up on his own two years ago felt after seeing the horse that he had the potential to be a really good two mile chaser and after the success he has his sights set on bigger days ahead

“I expected him to run really well because his work at home had been very good. I bought him off Sam (Curling) at the Doncaster sales for three thousand for Dominic who was looking for a horse and I liked the look of this fella. He was so big that I felt he had…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.