Clarecastle hit by ‘torrid spate’ of anti-social behaviour

“A TORRID spate of anti-social behaviour and criminality” was recently experienced by residents of Clarecastle, sparking calls for CCTV cameras to be installed in key locations within the Ennis Municipal District.

Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle (SF) spoke out about the reports of incidents of criminal damage to property and vehicles at Patrick Street and Church Drive saying, “we need to be able to wipe that out” while insisting, “installing CCTV is a proactive step towards ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy a secure atmosphere across all areas of the Municipal District”.

The councillor urged the Ennis Municipal District Council, in collaboration with relevant authorities and community stakeholders, undertake the installation of CCTV cameras across key locations within the district, “focusing particularly on areas that are currently experiencing anti-social behaviour and criminal activities”.

He stated, “Residents throughout the Municipal District have expressed an urgent need for enhanced security measures. Recent reports from Patrick Street and Church Drive in Clarecastle highlight incidents of criminal damage to property and vehicles, underscoring the necessity for responsive action.”

Councillor Guilfoyle said, “The presence of CCTV can act as a significant deterrent to potential offenders, thereby reducing incidents of criminal behaviour. It also aids law enforcement in quickly addressing and resolving criminal activities, contributing to a safer community environment.”

He added the introduction of CCTV would “support vibrant communities”.

“It is imperative for the continued growth and well-being of our communities that public spaces remain safe and welcoming,” he said.

“Installing CCTV is a proactive step towards ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy a secure atmosphere across all areas of the Municipal District.”

Sean Lenihan, A/Director of Services, agreed that, “appropriately located CCTV certainly acts as a deterrent and most good citizens going about their business don’t have a difficulty with same”.

However, he went on, “That being said, there are strict laws and procedures governing the use of CCTV in Community areas, some of the main challenges being having a legal basis for such activity and compliance with the GDPR legislation.”

He said that enhancing the town’s current CCTV cameras supported by the roll out of some new cameras is something that was discussed at a recent meeting with An Garda Siochana.

“Moreover, further meetings on this matter are taking place internally with the various sections of the Council, after which further meetings will be arranged with the appropriate decision makers in An Garda Siochana.” He said he would advise the councillors on the outcome of these discussions.

Backing the motion, Councillor Tom O’Callaghan (FF) who said, “I think for people’s safety we need to drive this as hard as we possibly can”.

“CCTV tells the story,” said Councillor Pat Daly (FF) adding, “The criminal has one fear, not to be seen on camera” as he voiced his support. He urged the council to write to the county’s Oireachtas members seeking funding to support the introduction of more CCTV.

Using Google, Councillor Mary Howard (FG) did a quick search and found headlines relating to funding grants for community CCTV and the launch of a scheme in the North Inner City of Dublin.

“They are out there, they are being installed so I don’t understand what the delay is. Back in the old town council days we had a spike in criminal and anti-social behaviour in a particular part of town.

“CCTV was put in and it literally stopped overnight. It works”.

She continued that the cameras make people feel safe. “I want someone to go and start creating a ruckus about this. It is happening throughout the country so why can’t Ennis do it?”

Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua (FF) said, “I think it’s not going to solve everything, there is a certain element of society who don’t care and will have thought about every way to hide from the camera. But it will stop nuisances, especially illegal dumping in our town”.

Mr Lenihan assured the councillors they were “speaking to the converted”, however, “unfortunately the legislation isn’t really there”. He said it is his understanding certain elements of the legislation have yet to be enacted which would allow for the roll out of a scheme.

Meetings have taken place with the council’s IT officer and data protection officer in preparation for further discussions with the gardaí.

He insisted, “We all want the same thing, now let’s find a way to do it.” He added funding isn’t an issue. “We certainly have funding here internally, but we don’t fully have the legal basis to do what we want to do. It’s very much on my agenda, and it’s very much on my radar”.

Councillor Howard suggested making contact with the Department of Justice to see what other communities have done.

In his concluding remarks, Councillor Guilfoyle stated, “It’s a very positive feeling when everybody in the room agrees on the same thing. We all come from different parties and different backgrounds, but everybody agrees. We want to make our town and the surrounds of our town a better place. Most recently Patrick Street and Church Drive in Clarecastle went through a torrid spate of anti social behavior / criminality, and we need to be able to wipe that out.

“We can’t have guards at every twist and turn and every corner so CCTV has to be rolled out. I welcome wholeheartedly the positivity from the director that he is behind this 100%. But we need action now rather than meetings and words.”