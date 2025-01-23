Clare soccer to face radical change

Since the formation of the Clare District League in 1962 there have been many fantastic skilful exponents of the so called ‘beautiful game’. Indeed the Banner can be proud of many of its homegrown players from keeper Barry Ryan and his league of Ireland exploits to Irish Junior Internationals, Newmarket Celtic duo, Eoin Hayes and Stephen Kelly.

There has also been loads of high points and magical moments along the journey. Tales of Avenue United’s historic march to an FAI cup final in 1990 before succumbing to the might of famed Dublin outfit Cherry Orchard swept the county and indeed is still spoken of today. We had Clare’s three Oscar Traynor successes which included a magnificent back to back brace in 2016 and 17 under Donie Garrihy and of course the inaugural maiden crown that meant so much at the time won under legendary Hugh Kelly back in 2004. Mount Everest was then climbed by the warriors of Newmarket Celtic on the 29th of April 2023 when defeating St.Michael’s on penalties to claim FAI glory.

All of the above moments, and it must be said that there are far more than those, occured in what has traditionally been a winter calendar season (mid-August to mid-May, essentially 44 weeks) similar to that of the most viewed league on the planet which is of course the English Premier League. Huge change is coming though with the FAI announcement that all domestic football will be aligned ensuring soccer will be played in…

