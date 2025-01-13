Clare people urged to avoid the Emergency Department at UHL

The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is currently seeing high volumes of patients and the HSE Mid-West is advising members of the public to consider alternative care options before attending the ED.

“We are working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients,” said a spokesperson.

“Additional consultants were rostered over the weekend to assist with discharges and suitable patients are also being identified for transfer to Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals as well as community settings.

“Surgery is limited to urgent cases only at UHL to help us meet the increase in demand from medical patients associated with the high levels of flu and other respiratory illnesses currently circulating in the Mid West.

“Patients who are seriously ill or injured or worried that their life is in danger must continue to attend the ED where they will be treated as a priority.

“Less acutely unwell patients can expect long waiting times in our ED and are asked to first consider our Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.”

Injury Units are open in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, every day. Injury Units can treat broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Medical Assessment Units located in Ennis and Nenagh Hospital have recently expanded their operations to 16 hours a day, 8am to 12 midnight, seven days a week. They provide a direct referral pathway for GPs to secure prompt assessment and treatment of medical patients. Patients who attend our Injury Units and MAUs have considerably shorter turnaround times compared to patients who attend our Emergency Department.

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick remains open 24-7 for patients with the most serious illnesses and injuries, including life-threatening emergencies. Anyone attending the ED with a less urgent condition may face long waiting times as the hospital continues to manage high attendances.

With flu continuing to circulate at high levels, face masks are now mandatory in UHL. Everyone attending or visiting UHL is asked to wear a face mask for the duration of their stay and these are widely available throughout the hospital.

The HSE is urging visitors to Ennis, Nenagh, St John’s and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals, and all residential facilities, to wear a face mask.