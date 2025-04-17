Clare’s rural GAA clubs in desperate fight for survival

Clare GAA has appointed 2013 All Ireland winner Pat O’Connor as its demographics officer.

It comes at a time when many GAA clubs are facing serious challenges due to shifts in population and in this week’s paper we speak to officials from five clubs that are grappling with issues around player numbers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Clare County Board said O’Connor’s appointment “is another crucial step in securing the future sustainability and competitiveness of Gaelic Games across the county”.

It said that Clare’s demographics are posing certain challenges, with the population in certain parts of the county booming even as it declines in other parts of the county.

