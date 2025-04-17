All eyes on the prize of Sam Maguire football for Clare

What a chance this Saturday will represent for Clare football to make it to a third Munster Senior Football final in a row for the first time ever in GAA history.

Coming off a strong league campaign where they will feel unlucky with losing out on promotion to two teams they beat in Kildare and Offaly, the carrot of yet another Munster final appearance is now dangling flirtatiously in front of the Clare footballers who will have plenty of confidence that they can secure – at a minimum – Sam Maguire football for the year.

The stumbling block for Clare’s promotion push in Division 3 came unstuck with the losses on the road in Antrim and Sligo; games they will have had huge regrets about considering how close they came to getting into Division 2 for 2026.

Now a regular feature in the Clare panel, St Breckan’s player Alan Sweeney has been involved since 2017 and he lamented the dropping of those points on their travels towards the north of the country

“I suppose it was our first feeling coming down home in the bus from Antrim, ‘Will that come back and bite us’, unfortunately it did but the…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.