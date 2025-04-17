I’m close to retirement – what should I do with my pension in this current volatile market?

Still the main topic in the business media is the impact of ‘Trump’s Tariffs’, and most of us immediately personalise these events to ‘how does this impact on my life’? For those approaching retirement age, and will be dependant on their pension, this can be especially worrying time.

As you approach retirement, managing your pension can feel more stressful than ever—especially in today’s unpredictable economic climate. Between inflation, interest rate uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and talk of global slowdowns, markets have been anything but stable.

If you’re nearing retirement and watching your pension fund wobble, you’re not alone. Many Irish savers are asking the same question: What should I do now?

The good news is: with the right strategy, volatility doesn’t have to derail your retirement plans. Here’s what you need to know.

First: Don’t Panic – Volatility Is Normal

Market volatility is uncomfortable, but it’s also normal—especially in the short term. Throughout history, markets have experienced cycles of ups and downs. What matters most is how you respond.

Reacting emotionally—such as panic selling when your pension takes a dip—can lock in losses and make it harder to recover. Remember: even if you’re retiring soon, you likely need your pension to last 20 to 30 years. That’s a long time for markets to recover and grow.

Revisit Your Retirement Goals

Before making any changes, revisit your personal goals:

• When do you actually plan to retire?

• Will you need all of your pension immediately, or just a portion of it?

• What income do you need in retirement—and from which sources?

These answers shape your financial strategy. For example, if you have other income sources (e.g. the State Pension, rental income, savings), you may be able to leave part of your pension invested longer, giving it more time to recover and grow.

Understand Your Options at Retirement

In Ireland, once you reach retirement age (typically between 60–66), you have several choices for how to draw from your pension:

1. Tax-Free Lump Sum – You can take up to 25% of your pension tax-free, up to €200,000.

2. Approved Retirement Fund (ARF) – This allows you to keep your pension invested and draw down income gradually.

3. Annuity – This provides a guaranteed income for life, though rates are sensitive to interest levels and market conditions.

In volatile markets, an ARF may offer more flexibility than an annuity, allowing your investments to potentially grow over time while giving you control over how and when you withdraw funds. However, it comes with more investment risk, so professional advice is key.

De-Risk Gradually, Not Abruptly

As you approach retirement, it’s smart to reduce your exposure to high-risk assets like equities—but don’t shift everything into cash overnight.

Sudden, drastic moves can result in selling at the worst possible time. Instead, consider a gradual shift toward lower-risk assets such as:

• Government or corporate bonds

• Diversified multi-asset funds

• Cash or short-term deposits

If your pension is in a lifestyle strategy, it may already be automatically reducing risk as you near retirement. It’s worth checking with your provider or advisor to confirm.

Think About Income Phasing, Not Lump Sum Withdrawals

Retirement is not a one-time event—it’s a transition. Many people wrongly believe they need to “cash in” their entire pension at retirement. In reality, it often makes more sense to phase withdrawals and let part of your fund remain invested.

This approach helps protect your overall fund value, gives you access to potential market recovery, and reduces the risk of drawing from your pension during a market dip.

Diversify Your Portfolio

Diversification continues to play a crucial role even in retirement. A mix of assets—equities, bonds, property, and cash—helps reduce risk and smooth out returns.

You may not need as much growth exposure as before, but some level of equity exposure is usually necessary to combat inflation over a retirement that could last 25+ years.

Work with your advisor to find the right mix of security and growth for your personal situation.

Avoid Checking Your Pension Too Often

When markets are turbulent, it’s tempting to watch your pension fund daily—but this often leads to anxiety and impulsive decisions.

Instead, aim for regular check-ins—perhaps annually or semi-annually—with your advisor. Focus on the bigger picture, not daily movements.

Speak to a Financial Advisor

Now more than ever, this is the time to get professional, independent financial advice. A good advisor will:

• Help you build a sustainable drawdown strategy

• Assess your risk tolerance

• Align your investments with your goals

• Navigate complex tax considerations around pensions and withdrawals

They’ll also help you stay calm and focused when markets are anything but.

Keep a Long-Term Mindset

It’s easy to lose confidence when markets are shaky. But remember: this is a long-term game. If you’re retiring at 60 or 66, you might still be drawing from your pension well into your 80s or 90s.

History shows that markets recover—and grow—over time. Staying invested, being patient, and avoiding rash decisions are often the most powerful tools in your retirement plan.

Key Takeaways

• Don’t panic—volatility is part of investing, even near retirement.

• Reassess your retirement goals and income needs.

• De-risk gradually, not suddenly.

• Use options like ARFs to stay invested and draw income flexibly.

• Diversify and phase withdrawals to reduce risk.

• Speak with a trusted advisor to develop a clear, personalised plan.

• Remember: retirement is a journey, not a deadline.

With careful planning and a level head, you can retire with confidence—even in a volatile market. If you’re unsure where to start, reach out to a financial advisor. The right guidance now can make all the difference later.

