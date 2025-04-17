Clare hoping to be a pest in All-Ireland champions’ test

Munster Senior Camogie Championship Semi-Finals

Clare v Cork at Páirc Chiosóg Ennis, Sunday 11.45am (Donnacha O’Callaghan, Limerick)

There’s not only one but two All-Ireland Senior Champions on show for their provincial championship bows in Sunday’s Clare v Cork double header in Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chiosóg in Ennis.

Allied to a much-anticipated showdown between Brian Lohan’s Liam MacCarthy cup holders and the recently crowned National Hurling League champions at 2pm is the familiar Munster Senior Camogie Championship penultimate stage showdown that pits a Rebel side at their peak of their powers following a clean sweep of league and championship honours against a Clare side still reeling from their below-par showing in the National League 1B decider.

It’s a tough task for John Carmody’s side to rise to the challenge but far from being daunted, he is eager to test his side’s character in front of a packed house in Ennis.

“It’s a great opportunity for the girls to showcase camogie. It has been a welcome development in Munster in the last few years as a lot of the hurling supporters aren’t aware of the quality product that camogie is now so for our girls to get to play in front of the Clare hurling supporters is something they’re really looking forward to.

“Cork are All-Ireland senior champions and add into that another National league title which they added in some style on Sunday against a Galway side that are there-or-thereabouts too.

“So it is a huge task for us but look, we took a week off after the League Final and we’re now in the early part of our All-Ireland Championship preparations but you also want to test yourself against the best too in a hostile environment like what will in Cusack Park on Sunday.

“It will be a great learning curve for our players but in terms of the result, we’re not putting pressure on ourselves. We’re just…

