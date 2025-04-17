Clare are happy in the shadows as Rebels come to town

According to Clare manager Brian Lohan, the Cork team coming to Ennis on Sunday are the best team in the country at present, but he quietly points out that many people felt the same before last year’s All-Ireland final meeting, reports Joe Ó Muircheartaigh.

They still haven’t got over it — it’s there and it’s in the hurling air. And in searching for a line to explain it all way, look no further than the stock in trade of Peter Falk in his trench coat and the way he’d walk away from his suspect, only to return immediately to catch them off guard.

“Something is bothering me,” he’d say, when opening up a new avenue of interrogation.

Something is bothering Cork — that is, that they actually lost last year’s All-Ireland final epic against Clare. Did it really happen? Some of them still don’t believe it, or want to, more like.

The referee that day has been name-checked many times; the tug and fibre of the Sports Direct jerseys too — in some quarters the talk hasn’t stopped in the nine months since.

“Even meeting Cork people now,” confirms Brian Lohan. “I met one Corkman and he told me ‘I just can’t understand how ye beat us last year, I was sure we were going to win it’. I was saying to him, ‘we were sure that we were going to win it’.”

End of story and argument — move on.

Clare certainly have and so have the Cork players going on their displays since All-Ireland day — now all that remains is for all concerned to get ready for battle once more.

“Time flies and it feels like no time at all since we played our last championship match,” says Lohan. “It comes around real quick, but that’s the way it is when you’re busy.

“You’re gearing up from when you go back, so this year it was the beginning of December. It was a case of trying to get back and trying to get fellas fit, clear up injuries and all that sort of stuff.

“That was the…

