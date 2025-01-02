Clare man finding God in gay bars

A Clare man, who has spent 17 years trying to bridge the gap between the Catholic Church and the LGBT+ community, believes that many gay Catholic priests are struggling under the current teachings of the Church.

Ballinruan man, Michael Moloney, has been travelling Europe as an unpaid missionary since 2007, visiting places where gay people congregate and speaking to them about God.

He helped to found the Medjugorje LGBT Ministry in London in 2019, and through this has helped thousands of gay people to rediscover a relationship with God. He believes that the Church is changing, but the pace of change is frustratingly slow.

“The Church is so afraid of getting into this gay area, which I find so sad. There is a terrible lack of pastoral outreach and pastoral care. I have many friends who are gay priests and are struggling incredibly through shame and repression,” he said.

