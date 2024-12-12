Children’s play areas under ‘constant threat’

Killaloe residents have reiterated their concerns that a traffic accident on a new road off the By-Pass could result in a car crashing over a low wall into a local housing estate where children are regularly playing.

In a petition sent to Clare County Council last May, residents of Shantraud Woods Estate requested the construction of a noise-reducing wall and crash barrier along the boundary of their housing estate and the adjacent new road from the new bridge crossing.

Even though the construction of the new Killaloe By-Pass has caused significant disruption to the estate, and will have an impact in the future due to heavy traffic, residents support the general principle of the By-Pass.

