Casting the creative souls of Clare

The Creative Souls of Clare podcast, hosted by author and social innovator Ruairí McKiernan, is celebrating another successful series reaching thousands worldwide.

The podcast celebrates the creative talents of Clare’s residents and those connected to the county.

With support from Creative Ireland Clare, it shines a spotlight on Clare’s rich cultural fabric, showcasing the county’s diverse talent and promoting the message that creativity is something that’s for everyone.

The most recent series of Creative Souls of Clare highlights offers a treat for people looking to hear from some of Clare’s brightest creative lights. Guests include Martin Hayes, the master fiddler and composer from Maghera near Feakle in East Clare.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE