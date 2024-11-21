Barry’s boy’s finally capture the title denying Wolfe Tones

Junior C hurling final

Cratloe 3-8 Wolfe Tones 0-8

A Junior C final is a very costly affair for first aid personnel such is the amount of tape required to patch up creaking bones and ensure the hamstrings stay intact for the hours activity and this was most certainly the case in Newmarket on Sunday afternoon for this year’s renewal. An attendance that would do credit to high profile senior games gathered as neighbours battled for the crown. Cratloe, 12 months previous had lost the final in super conditions against St Joseph’s were under the managership of Barry Quinn in his seventh season were taking on Wolfe Tones.

Conditions over the previous day had taken its toll on the surface as Conor O’ Callaghan who was busy in the opening half kickstarted the scoring as 44 year old Conor Earley lined out at centre field for Cratloe. Padraigh Chaplin who has a habit throughout his career of hitting the net did so after four minutes after a long ball into the square fell in front of him and he dispatched past Ian Watson with aplomb. Mark Regan, who was his sides top scorers and Jerry Forrest levelled the game. Regan and Earley swopped scores before Cratloe’s full forward Oisin Liston hit goal number two after 10 minutes.

Wolfe Tones were able to create chances but the greater overall mobility of Cratloe was telling. Mark Regan once more narrowed the deficit to two points before Conor McMahon (2), Jerry Forrest and Ben Austin were all on target by the 19th minute. Ben Austin went off injured and was a loss to the Shannon challenge. Cratloe were wasteful in the last ten minutes of the first half and indeed most of the second half. There was only one more in the first half and it was indeed perhaps the match winner as Cratloe won a injury time penalty sent to the net by Oisin Liston to leave the champions elect (3-3) to (0-7) in front entering the second half.

Mark Regan once more was the go to man for scores and he sent over the opening score of the second half but sadly from the perspective of Wolfe Tones it was their only score of the second half despite having ample chances in the last quarter and indeed full back Barry Duggan had to utilise all the years of experience gathered to keep the ball clear of Sean Hayes goal. Jamie Arthur was the inspiration for Cratloe in the second half with the first of three scores in the 35th minute. He added his second after 43 minutes to edge Cratloe seven clear and bar a collapse appeared well on the way to the title. Jack McMahon pointed a 48th minute free before Arthur with his third score in the 52nd minute left Cratloe eight clear and beginning to sense success was imminent. Cratloe hit 13 wides over the hour as opposed to eight for Wolfe Tones with the final score falling to Patrick O’ Gorman with the game in the final minute.

Best for the champions included Barry Duggan who was once more immense in the full back line, Patrick O’ Gorman, Brian Egan, Conor Earley, Oisin Liston, Padraigh Chaplin, Conor McMahon, Jamie Arthur and team captain Liam Hayes. It has been a year of note for Wolfe Tones and they continued the success the following night overcoming Cratloe in U21B football. Best for Shannon’s third side included Mark Regan, Conor O’ Callaghan, Jerry Forrest, Ben Austin, Stephen Touhy, Ian Watson and Davy Dunne.

Cratloe: Sean Hayes, Richie Murray, Barry Duggan, Cormac O’ Connor, Brian Egan, Patrick O’ Gorman, Killian Arthur, Liam Hayes, Conor Earley, Tomas Ryan, Stephen Downes, Conor McMahon, Padraigh Chaplin, Oisin Liston, Paul Earls. Subs: Michael McDonagh for Downes, Evan Keogh for Chaplin, Jamie Arthur for Earls, Jack McMahon for Ryan, Matthew Danaher for Liston, Steven Mundy for Downes,

Scorers: Oisin Liston (2-0), Padraigh Chaplin (1-0), Jamie Arthur (0-3), Conor McMahon (0-2), Patrick O’ Gorman, Conor Earley, Jack McMahon (0-1 each)

Wolfe Tones: Ian Watson, Fergal McCarthy Richard Dorgan, Robbie Meaney, Damien O’ Toole, Stephen Touhy, Shane Duggan, David Dunne, Darragh Treacy, Mark Regan, Conor O’ Callaghan, Jerry Forrest, Liam Divilly, Daniel Clair, Ben Austin. Subs: Tan Greene for Austin, Barry Justice for Clair, Christ Dunning for Treacy, Darragh O’ Riordan for O’ Toole, Conor Casey for Dorgan

Scorers: Mark Regan (0-4), Jerry Forrest (0-2), Conor O’ Callaghan, Ben Austin (0-1 each)

Referee: Kieran Liddane (Sixmilebridge)