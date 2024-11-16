Ballet Ireland to bring a very Irish Nutcracker to Ennis

BALLET Ireland, in association with EY Ireland, bring their hugely popular Nutcracker Sweeties to Ennis this December as part of a tour of 11 venues across Ireland.

For people who have never seen a ballet, Nutcracker Sweeties is the perfect introduction to this extraordinary art form and the show will be performed in glór on December 10 and 11.

Ballet Ireland is deeply invested in reaching new and diverse audiences by creating ballets everyone can enjoy.

More than any other ballet, the story of The Nutcracker is charming and joyous, and in the creative hands of Ballet Ireland, Nutcracker Sweeties is a vibrant, unforgettable ballet.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.