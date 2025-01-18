Arts Council funding for four Clare groups

More than €400,000 of funding has just been allocated to four Clare arts organisations by the Irish Arts Council.

The largest single allocation went to glór, which will receive €255,000 through Arts Centre Funding.

There was also a sizable allocation to the Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, which has been awarded €125,000 in strategic funding while Courthouse Studios and Gallery and the Gentian Press Limited will receive €25,000 and €21,420 respectively through the Visual Artists Workspace Scheme.

