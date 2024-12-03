Armed Gardaí use pepper spray and tasers to control man armed with a hatchet in Gort

Armed Gardaí had to deploy pepper spray and tasers to get under control a 60-year old part-time farmer who was armed with a hatchet, a court has heard. At Gort District Court, Garda Eugene Boyce gave an outline of the incident on November 20/November 21 concerning Galway man, Gerard Nestor as Gardaí successfully objected to Mr Nestor’s application to vary his bail conditions to allow him to go into Gort.

Garda Boyce said that he was present at the incident on November 20/November 21 last and told the court: “Such was the gravity and danger posed by the actions of Mr Nestor, he had to be tasered and pepper sprayed by armed Gardaí to bring the situation under control and make his arrest.”

Judge Adrian Harris refused Mr Nestor’s application to be able to go into Gort while on bail after the alleged injured party in the case, John O’Donoghue (46) of Bunasrah, Ennis Rd, Gort expressed his own concerns if Mr Nestor is allowed to return to Gort.

Mr O’Donoghue said that the situation has escalated in recent weeks “because I have now built a wall to separate my land from Mr Nestor’s”. Mr O’Donoghue alleged that Mr Nestor has taken down his new wall twice. Mr O’Donoghue said that Mr Nestor “produced a hatchet and it took the Garda RSU (Regional Support Unit) from Limerick to stop him.”

The two men also each face a charge of assault causing harm against each other at Bunasrah on September 29, 2022. Solicitor for Mr Nestor, John Nash put it to Mr O’Donoghue that “it is not all one-way traffic” referring to the September 2022 assault charge against him. In response, Mr O’Donoghue said: “I was defending myself.”

Garda Boyce said that he has a concern that further incidents will occur if Mr Nestor is allowed back into Gort. Solicitor for Mr Nestor, John Nash said that Mr Nestor has farmland in the Gort area and animals need to be looked after. Garda Boyce said that family members of Mr Nestor might be able to assist with the animals.

Mr Nash said that what is before the court are only allegations that and his client has the presumption of innocence. Mr Nash said that his client is getting bail in name only if he has to stay out of Gort. Insp Stan O’Grady said that Mr Nestor “owns a considerable amount of property”.

In the case, Mr Nestor of Dun Na Mara Drive, Renmore, Galway and College Rd, Galway is charged with producing a hatchet at Bunasrah, Ennis Rd, Gort while committing alleged criminal damage contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act on November 21st. Mr Nestor is also charged with the criminal damage of a block wall belonging to John O’Donoghue on dates between November 20 and November 21 at Bunasrah, Ennis Rd, Gort.

Mr Nestor is also charged with the criminal damage of a shed door belonging to John O’Donoghue on November 20, at the same address. Mr Nestor also faces a charge of dangerous driving at Laghtyshaughnessy, Gort on November 6 2024.

Mr Nestor is also charged with the assault causing harm of Mr O’Donoghue at Bunasrah, Ennis Rd, Gort on September 29 2022. In turn, Mr O’Donoghue (46) of Bunasrah, Gort is charged with the assault of Mr Nestor at the same location on the same date.

Judge Harris adjourned the assault cases to February of next year for mention.