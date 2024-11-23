Arlene is living her best life

Six years after going public and sharing the story of her childhood abuse, Arlene Hayes is living her best life.

But it hasn’t been a straightforward journey for the store manager of Pamela Scott in Ennis. The past few years have been a winding road of challenges, including a battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and a return to intensive counselling.

All seemed good for Arlene when she organised a large charity event for the Rape Crisis Centre in 2019. She had broken her silence, shared her story with the world, and was taking measures to help others in her position.

