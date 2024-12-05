An Bord Pleanála approval for Newmarket Wastewater Treatment Plant

AN Bord Pleanála has upheld the decision of Clare County Council to grant planning permission for a wastewater facility in Newmarket on Fergus.

The decision comes after an appeal lodged over a year ago.

The Board’s order said, “it is considered that the proposed development, subject to compliance with conditions, would result in a satisfactory standard of effluent discharge in line with licence requirements being discharged into the River Rine, would assist Ireland in meeting its obligations set down under the European Union Directives, national legislation and policy, would not result in an adverse impact on the environment and would not be prejudicial to public health. The proposed development, would, therefore be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

The absence of the facility has meant that housing developments in the area could not go ahead in recent years.

Local councillor David Griffin said he was very pleased with the news. “Newmarket on Fergus is a wonderful village, and is a great community, but the development of the area has been restricted in recent years by a lack of adequate waste water treatment capacity.

“Since my election, and before, I have been pressuring our national representatives and An Bord Pleanála to adjudicate on this unnecessary planning appeal. During the election campaign I was delighted to be able to secure a visit from the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien TD to Newmarket on Fergus to discuss this, and he reinforced his commitment to delivering wastewater infrastructure for Newmarket on Fergus. At our September Municipal District meeting, I put forward a motion which was unanimously supported by Cllrs calling on An Bord Pleanála to make its decision. I am pleased that they have decided in the communities’ favour, but this case highlights a core issue with our national planning process, we need to see Government action to combat delays and make our planning decisions more straightforward and efficient. It is unacceptable that a key piece of public infrastructure would be stalled in our planning system for over a year.”

He said that the facility is of great importance to the area and there is a need for it to proceed. “As I have said before, the future development of the area hinges on our ability to grow and until such time as we can provide adequate waste water capacity we are being held back.

“This approval is an important step, but it is just that, we need to continue to fight for the delivery of this project.”