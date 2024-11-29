All you need to know about the candidates running in the general election in Clare

Are you still not sure what way to cast your vote in Clare this Friday? Well the Clare Champion has got you covered. The Champion’s team of award winning journalists have conducted detailed interviews with all 20 candidates contesting the general election in the Banner County.

If there is a question you wanted asked, we’ve already asked it, and we have all the answers you need. Check out our free, 11-page, general election supplement HERE.

If you are hungry for more election stories and analyses, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE

For full live coverage from the election county this Saturday and Sunday visit HERE or follow us on any of our social media platforms.